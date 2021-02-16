Harris scored 36 points (14-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz on Monday.

With Joel Embiid (back) out of the lineup, Harris went off, scoring 30 or more points for the first time this season. Harris also recorded a double-double, his fourth of the month, after recording just one in January. In the five games that Embiid has missed and Harris has played, the forward is averaging 25.0 points and 7.4 rebounds. Look for Harris to benefit from an increased usage rate if Embiid is forced to miss more time.