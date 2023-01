Harris posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 120-111 win over the Pelicans.

Harris was nowhere to be seen in the win, scoring just five points with very little else. With the 76ers now resembling a healthy team, Harris is likely to see his usage take a hit, much like it did in this one. If that is the case, his subsequent production could decline moving forward, leaving him as more of a top-80 talent.