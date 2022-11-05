Harris racked up 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to the Knicks.

Head coach Doc Rivers said Harris was going to handle a bigger offensive role while Joel Embiid (illness) and James Harden (foot) were sidelined, and the numbers backed that up here. Aside from being his best scoring mark of the campaign so far, this was the first time he surpassed the 20-point plateau, and it would be reasonable to expect an uptick in his numbers on a short-term scenario, continuing with Monday's contest against the Suns.