76ers' Tobias Harris: Set to play Saturday
Harris (hip) will play Saturday against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A sore right hip originally caused Harris to be questionable, but he's feeling good enough to play leading up to tipoff. This month, he's averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 34.5 minutes.
