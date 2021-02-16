Harris scored 36 points (14-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz.

With Joel Embiid (back) out of the lineup, Harris went off for his first 30-point effort of the season. Harris also recorded a double-double -- his fourth of the month -- after notching just one in January. In the five games that Embiid has missed and Harris has dressed, the forward is averaging 25.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. Look for Harris to benefit from an increased usage rate if Embiid is forced to miss more time.