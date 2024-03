Harris racked up 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks.

Harris' jumper was on fire throughout Sunday's victory, keeping Dallas in a solid deficit for the majority of the contest until a fourth quarter surge yielded the competitive final score. Harris is a central contributor on a nightly basis, although Sunday represented just his ninth game through 53 appearances with more than 24 points.