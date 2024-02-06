Harris ended Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes.

Harris continues battling through an illness, with Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reporting postgame that Harris was less than 100 percent healthy and may have sat if Philadelphia wasn't so shorthanded. Harris also expressed his desire to contribute despite his ongoing recovery, and he contributed at a high level. Philadelphia next takes the court Wednesday versus Golden State.