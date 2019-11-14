Harris scored eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Magic.

While he found a way to make other contributions, Harris' scoring touch seems to have deserted him. He's 0-for-18 from three-point range over his last five games, averaging only 11.8 points a game during that stretch -- well short of the career-best 20.0 PPG he put together last season. The Sixers have other scoring options who can step up until Harris finds his shot again, but spacing and the team's overall offensive performance could become an issue if defenses stop respecting his ability to do damage from the outside.