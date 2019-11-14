76ers' Tobias Harris: Shooting woes continue
Harris scored eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Magic.
While he found a way to make other contributions, Harris' scoring touch seems to have deserted him. He's 0-for-18 from three-point range over his last five games, averaging only 11.8 points a game during that stretch -- well short of the career-best 20.0 PPG he put together last season. The Sixers have other scoring options who can step up until Harris finds his shot again, but spacing and the team's overall offensive performance could become an issue if defenses stop respecting his ability to do damage from the outside.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Brutal night from beyond arc•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Fills stat sheet against Denver•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-double in loss•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Puts up 23 points in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Fires up team-high 29 in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Superb showing in season opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...