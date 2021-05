Harris, who tweaked his ankle in Game 2, went through portions of Friday's practice and should be available for Saturday's Game 3 against the Wizards, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harris played just 23 minutes in the Game 2 blowout win, and he posted 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal despite the low-minute total and tweaked ankle. More information on his status for Game 3 may arrive later Friday or early Saturday.