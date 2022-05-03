Harris recorded 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 106-92 loss to Miami.

Recording a game-high 27 points, Harris still accounted for a minus-25 in the box score with Philadelphia losing control as a team in the second half. Harris is amid an extremely efficient postseason, averaging a 53.7/41.2/.85.7 percent shooting slash through seven contests.