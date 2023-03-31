Harris (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Raptors, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Harris was initially labeled questionable for the contest, but he's apparently not feeling well enough to give it a go. Without Harris in the fold, either Jalen McDaniels or De'Anthony Melton will likely draw into the starting five. Harris next chance to rejoin the action arrives Sunday in Milwaukee.
