Harris recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal Wednesday in a 107-106 home win against the Lakers.

With around four seconds left in regulation and the Sixers down 106-105, Harris hit a pull-up jumper that ultimately clinched the Sixers another win. It has defined him well this season, as he has become a more reliable and efficient option. Harris is averaging 20.1 points while shooting over 50.0 percent from the field across 16 games.