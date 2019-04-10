76ers' Tobias Harris: Sitting out Wednesday
Harris is out for rest Wednesday against the Bulls, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 76ers will give most of its key players the night off for rest, and Harris is no exception. Zhaire Smith and Jonathon Simmons figure to see heavy minutes on the wing as a result.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Well-rounded line in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Just misses double-double•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Expects to sit at least one game•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Another strong scoring effort•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Explodes for team-high scoring total•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Records 15 points Monday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...