Harris registered 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Harris finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his sixth double-double of the season, and the veteran forward delivered a solid stat line despite the defeat. Harris needs to step up offensively, especially in games where Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and Joel Embiid (knee) are both out, but he's been showing an improvement in his numbers of late. Harris is averaging 17.1 points per game since the end of the All-Star break, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from deep.