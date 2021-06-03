Harris accumulated 28 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

The 28-year-old fell one rebound short of posting his third straight double-double. Harris has been on a roll in the playoffs, averaging 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the field over his first five postseason games. The 10-year veteran will look to parlay his impressive First Round performance into the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the Knicks/Hawks series.