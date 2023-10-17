Harris compiled 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-119 preseason win over the Nets.

Harris carried with the scoring responsibility in a game where the Sixers didn't have some of their go-to players such as Joel Embiid (illness), Tyrese Maxey (back) and James Harden (personal), and he delivered a strong outing while ending just one rebound away from a double-double. Harris should be Philly's third- or fourth-best option on offense if they're at full strength, but he's more than capable of handling a more prominent role if needed, too.