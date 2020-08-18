Harris posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Harris was not efficient by any means -- he missed his three shots from beyond the arc while needing 15 shots to score 15 points -- but he came just two boards and two dimes away from what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The loss of Ben Simmons (kneecap) puts Harris as the 76ers' second-best offensive threat behind Joel Embiid, and he should remain in that role ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.