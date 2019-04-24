76ers' Tobias Harris: Solid all-around contributions
Harris finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in Tuesday's win over the Nets.
Harris and company managed to take care of Brooklyn in five games, although the 26-year-old certainly didn't play his best series. He was held to four points in Game 1 but managed to respond with four straight performances of 12 or more points. Harris will aim to get off to a better start against the Raptors in the next round.
