Harris finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in Tuesday's win over the Nets.

Harris and company managed to take care of Brooklyn in five games, although the 26-year-old certainly didn't play his best series. He was held to four points in Game 1 but managed to respond with four straight performances of 12 or more points. Harris will aim to get off to a better start against the Raptors in the next round.