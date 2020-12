Harris recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a win at New York on Saturday.

Harris entered Saturday's matchup having shot 3-of-13 during his previous game. He made up for it by scoring efficiently across the court rather than shooting less. This is to be expected from Harris, who attempted a career-high average of 16.3 field goals last season.