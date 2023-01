Harris amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and five steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 win over the Clippers.

It's been a bumpy January for Harris, but he finally found his way back to 20-plus points after a four-game skid where he averaged only 13.5 points. Harris also logged five steals in the win, matching his season high in the category.