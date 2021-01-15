Harris (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes Thursday in the 76ers' 125-108 win over the Heat.

Harris was back in action for the previous three games while being forced into quarantine after being deemed a close contact of Seth Curry, who tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran forward didn't seem to show any signs of his rust following his one-week absence, but head coach Doc Rivers didn't ask Harris or any of the team's other starters to play big minutes after the 76ers had turned the game into a blowout by the fourth quarter. Despite the missed time, Harris has proven to be a strong value for those who invested in him in fantasy drafts, as he's averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the charity stripe.