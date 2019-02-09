76ers' Tobias Harris: Solid Philadelphia debut
Harris scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggers.
Playing his first game in a Philly uniform, Harris didn't see the shot volume he was used to as a Clipper but still put together a solid fantasy line. Given how stacked the Sixers' starting lineup is, it's hard to imagine the forward maintaining his scoring average above 20 PPG, but Harris could still post numbers similar to what he produced earlier in his career in Detroit and Orlando.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Available to play Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Dealt to Philadelphia•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Clutch performance in tight win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...