Harris recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 2Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 win over the Lakers.
Harris continues to prop up the frontcourt with excellent stat lines in Joel Embiid's absence. Although Danny Green was the star on Thursday, Harris has been a crucial ingredient in their improbable four-game winning streak, an unlikely feat considering the hole left by their All-Star center.
