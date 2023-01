Harris logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

The veteran forward remains a rock-solid complementary player on the Sixers' roster. Harris has scored in double digits in 12 straight games but has reached 20 points only twice in that span, averaging 16.0 points, 6.1 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.3 threes while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.