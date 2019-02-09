Harris scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggers.

Playing his first game in a Philly uniform, Harris didn't see the shot volume he was used to as a Clipper but still put together a solid fantasy line. Given how stacked the Sixers' starting lineup is, it's hard to imagine the forward maintaining his scoring average above 20 PPG, but Harris could still post numbers similar to what he produced earlier in his career in Detroit and Orlando.