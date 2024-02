Harris (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks and will start, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Harris was a late scratch Saturday against the Nets and was questionable for Monday, but he'll return to action versus Dallas. Philadelphia will need Harris to be productive in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), but it's unclear if the veteran forward will be limited at all after shaking off the aliment.