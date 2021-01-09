Harris is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to health and safety protocols.
Harris' status for Saturday's game is uncertain after teammate Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. If he's unable to play, Ben Simmons and Paul Reed (undisclosed) could see increased run.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Leads all scorers with 22 points•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Produces well-rounded line•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-double in win over Raps•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 16 points•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Solid effort against Knicks•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Ice cold in opener•