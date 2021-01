Harris has some "knocks" and his status is "a bit up in the air" for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers failed to list Harris on the injury report, so this is all coming as a surprise just an hour and a half before tipoff. If Harris ends up sitting, more minutes would be available for Paul Reed, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey.