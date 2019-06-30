76ers' Tobias Harris: Staying in Philly
Harris and Philadelphia came to terms Sunday on a five-year, $180 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Harris put up solid numbers after being traded from the Clippers to the Sixers in February, stepping in as one of his team's leading contributors. He averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 82 contests this season, and he could be in line for an even bigger role during the 2019-2020 campaign if Jimmy Butler leaves for the Heat.
