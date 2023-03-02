Harris logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Heat.

Harris stepped up against the Heat with Joel Embiid (foot) sidelined, providing a well-rounded line that included his first five-assist effort since Feb. 1. The forward's production tends to fluctuate, and he's taken a notable step back in usage this month, averaging 11.7 points on 9.5 shots, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes. But, if Embiid sits out again Thursday, Harris may be called upon for more again.