Harris ended Monday's 118-111 victory over the Wizards with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 34 minutes.

Harris has surpassed the 15-point mark just three times this season, and while he has slipped down to the pecking order to operate as the fourth offensive option behind Joel Embiid (illness), Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, he can still produce decent performances from time to time. He's averaging just 12.6 points per game over his last five contests.