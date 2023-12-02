Harris finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Celtics.

Even with Joel Embiid (illness) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) out of the lineup, Harris didn't see a large increase in his usage, but he did produce a season high in steals. The veteran forward has failed to scored in double digits only once all season, and over the last 12 games Harris is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 boards, 2.7 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 steals.