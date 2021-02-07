Harris racked up 21 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets.

Harris earns most of his value as a scorer and has surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his last seven appearances, but he also has three double-doubles over his last five games and has been doing a good job cleaning the glass. As the Sixers' second-best scoring threat and averaging at least 7.0 rebounds per game just for the third time in his career, Harris is enjoying a strong campaign and should be a reliable fantasy asset -- even if he's prone to have a few off nights here and there.