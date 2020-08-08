Harris notched 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic,

Harris tied his season-high mark for rebounds in a single game while scoring at least 23 points for the 24th time in 2019-20. The former Pistons and Clippers star will probably battle with Al Horford to be Philadelphia's second go-to guy on offense while Ben Simmons (kneecap) remains sidelined. Harris is averaging 23.8 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in four Orlando games.