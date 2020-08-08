Harris notched 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic,

Harris tied his season-high mark for rebounds in a single game while scoring at least 23 points for the 24th time in 2019-20. The former Pistons and Clippers star will probably battle with Al Horford to be Philadelphia's second go-to guy on offense while Ben Simmons (kneecap) remains sidelined. Harris is averaging 23.8 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in four Orlando games.

More News