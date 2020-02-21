Harris scored 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), while adding 12 points, six assists and two steals Thursday night during the 76ers' 112-104 victory over the Nets.

In a drastic swing of events, Harris and his fellow starters subbed out with a 20-4 lead, returned leading 24-18 and quickly spiraled into a 50-30 deficit. For those not doing math at home, that's a 46-10 run for the Nets. A powerful showing from Joel Embiid and a whopping 46 minutes from Harris eventually guided Philadelphia to the win. Harris has been super consistent and is a fringe top-five asset at the small forward position.