76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong in win
Harris scored 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), while adding 12 points, six assists and two steals Thursday night during the 76ers' 112-104 victory over the Nets.
In a drastic swing of events, Harris and his fellow starters subbed out with a 20-4 lead, returned leading 24-18 and quickly spiraled into a 50-30 deficit. For those not doing math at home, that's a 46-10 run for the Nets. A powerful showing from Joel Embiid and a whopping 46 minutes from Harris eventually guided Philadelphia to the win. Harris has been super consistent and is a fringe top-five asset at the small forward position.
