Harris posted 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 118-94 win over the Timberwolves.

Harris was slightly less efficient from the floor Friday than he had been over the past two games, but he posted his second double-double of the season in the comfortable win over Minnesota. The 28-year-old hasn't missed a beat during his eight games since returning from the health and safety protocols earlier in the month, and he should continue to play a key role for the team going forward.