76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong shooting against Knicks
Harris scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win over the Knicks.
The 26-year-old is adapting quickly to his new offense and teammates, and Harris is averaging 17.8 points, 7.0 boards, 3.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in his first four games as a Sixer. Expect him to continue producing similar numbers coming out of the All-Star break.
