Harris ended Thursday's 110-105 victory over the Grizzlies with 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes.
Harris got hot from downtown in this one and scored 12 of his 20 points from beyond the arc. He also made the most of his chances from the charity stripe by sinking all six of his attempts. Thursday marked the first time Harris has reached the free-throw line since Feb. 5. The Tennessee product has now recorded a defensive stat in seven straight matchups, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal over this stretch.
