Harris chipped in 22 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 victory over the Magic.

With Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, Harris topped 20 points for the third straight game, although unlike the prior two performances his production wasn't fueled by a big night from beyond the arc. Harris has scored 20-plus four times in 12 December games but also stumbled to 10 or less four times, and on the month the veteran forward is averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals.