Harris delivered 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Harris might have ended with a double-double in this loss, but he struggled massively from the field and recorded his second-worst scoring output of the campaign. Harris might have to improve his numbers quickly, as he's expected to work as the Sixers' second-best scoring option while Ben Simmons (calf) is sidelined. He has scored 24 or more points in four of his last six outings, however, so there's a strong chance this game might have been nothing more than an off night for the veteran.