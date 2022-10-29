Harris logged 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-90 victory over Toronto.

Harris is clearly the fourth-best offensive threat in the 76ers roster behind Joel Embiid (knee), James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, but even with the bigger responsibility with Embiid sidelined, Harris simply couldn't deliver and finished this game with more shots (14) than points (13). Harris has yet to score 20 points in a game this season, and in fact, he has surpassed the 15-point plateau just once over his last five appearances.