Harris ended Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets with 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt) and five rebounds over 37 minutes.

Harris didn't have a great night shooting the ball following his highest scoring output of the season in Philadelphia's previous win, going 9-of-20 from the field for 19 points. After scoring eight points in the first half on 4-of-9 shooting, Harris added another eight in the third quarter (4-8 FG) before attempting just three shots in the final period as the Hornets surged ahead down the stretch. The 76ers forward was especially awful from beyond the arc, hitting just one of his nine three-point attempts on the night and he's now shooting just 13.6 percent from three over his last five contests. Harris also failed to record an assist for just the second time this season.