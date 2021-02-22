Harris tallied 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Raptors.

Sunday's performance snapped a streak of three straight double-doubles for Harris and his 13 points were his lowest in his last eight games. Still, Harris is enjoying perhaps the best all-around season of his career. In February alone, he's putting up 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 51.0 percent with six double-doubles.