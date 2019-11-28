Harris put up 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Harris struggled to find his rhythm against the Kings, and couldn't get his three-ball to fall. He's been better than this over the course of the season so far, failing to hit double-digit points only twice. The ninth-year forward is now sitting at 17.8 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.1 steals on the season. The offseason addition of Al Horford doesn't appear to have affected his value much. Even in a stacked starting lineup, Harris has been producing at a similar level to that of last season.