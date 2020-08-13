Harris (ankle) went off for 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Raptors.

Harris returned to action after missing Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a sore ankle. He didn't seem bothered by the injury at all in this one, pouring in an efficient scoring performance while contributing across multiple categories. Harris has established himself as the team's second offensive option behind Joel Embiid (hand) in the aftermath of the injury to Ben Simmons (kneecap).