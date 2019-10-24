76ers' Tobias Harris: Superb showing in season opener
Harris generated 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 win over the Celtics.
Harris amassed a game-high rebounding and minute total, paced his team in made threes, and matched rookie Matisse Thybulle for the team high in steals. Capable of playing both forward spots, Harris is the team's most versatile and well-rounded scorer along the wing, and he seems likely to be much more involved in the offense than he was late last season and during the 2019 playoffs.
