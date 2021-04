Harris (knee) is considered unlikely to play Monday night against Golden State, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers technically listed Harris as questionable on the latest injury report, but coach Doc Rivers told the media pregame that the team will likely hold him out as they take a cautious approach with the swingman's sore right knee. If Harris does, indeed, sit out, it would mark his third absence in the last five games.