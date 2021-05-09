Harris posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists, across 30 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 win over the Pistons.

After scoring the game-winning shot Friday night against the Pelicans, Harris turned in another solid performance in the back-to-back game. The veteran hasn't been his usual consistent self since returning from a three-game absence, as efficient double-digit scoring nights have been peppered with some sub-par outings in between. His peripheral stats have remained steady, however.