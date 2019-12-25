Harris finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Harris built off his impressive 35-point game against Detroit on Monday with another solid outing against his former team. Harris is an adept scoring who gives the 76ers another option behind its superstars. Harris will face the Magic on Friday.