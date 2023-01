Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

A sore left knee prevented Harris from playing in Saturday's 118-117 win over the Jazz, and he looks like he could be at risk of missing the second leg of the back-to-back set. De'Anthony Melton picked up a start on the wing in place of Harris on Saturday and would likely be in store for another assignment on the top unit if Harris ends up sitting Sunday.